Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora

to Google Calendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00

Xpace Cultural Centre 303 Lansdowne, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2W5

Group show curated by Camila Salcedo, Feb 28-Mar 31, opening reception 7 pm Feb 28. Free. Main Space.

Memorial: Work by Artists of the Venezuelan Diaspora is a touring exhibition that features work by young Venezuelan artists who have immigrated and are creating work within the context of Canada: Ana Luisa Bernardez Notz, denirée isabel, Sebastián Rodríguez y Vasti, Alejandro Rizzo Nervo, Cecilia Salcedo, and Camila Salcedo, and Andrea Dudier, who is currently living and making within the context of Argentina. The title “Memorial” is a reference to both mourning and memory in regards to the current Venezuelan migration and humanitarian crisis, and as a result of being displaced which has placed us far away from our families and familiar spaces.

xpace.info

Info

Xpace Cultural Centre 303 Lansdowne, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2W5 View Map
Free
Art
to Google Calendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Memorial: Work By Artists Of The Venezuelan Diaspora - 2020-02-28 00:00:00