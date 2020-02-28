Group show curated by Camila Salcedo, Feb 28-Mar 31, opening reception 7 pm Feb 28. Free. Main Space.

Memorial: Work by Artists of the Venezuelan Diaspora is a touring exhibition that features work by young Venezuelan artists who have immigrated and are creating work within the context of Canada: Ana Luisa Bernardez Notz, denirée isabel, Sebastián Rodríguez y Vasti, Alejandro Rizzo Nervo, Cecilia Salcedo, and Camila Salcedo, and Andrea Dudier, who is currently living and making within the context of Argentina. The title “Memorial” is a reference to both mourning and memory in regards to the current Venezuelan migration and humanitarian crisis, and as a result of being displaced which has placed us far away from our families and familiar spaces.

