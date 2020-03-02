Memory And Aging: What’s Normal, What’s Not, & What You Can Do About It
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Dr. Nicole Anderson of Baycrest Health Sciences discusses how memory and cognition change as we age, what is considered “normal” and when to be concerned. Learn how health and lifestyle factors can affect memory, and about strategies you can use to improve it. 6:30 pm. Free.
Free
