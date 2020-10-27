Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Martin J. Cannon, Associate Professor – Department of Social Justice Education, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), University of Toronto; Author, in conversation with: Riley Yesno, 4h-year Undergraduate Student, University of Toronto; Anishinaabe Indigenous Rights Advocate; Writer and Speaker on Men, Masculinity, and the Indian Act (by Martin Cannon for UBC Press, 2020).

December 7 from 5-6 pm ET. $27.95 (includes 1 paperback copy of Men, Masculinity, and the Indian Act and the link to the livestream). Pre-register online. Presented by Rotman Events and Institute for Gender and the Economy at Rotman (GATE)

Registration URL: https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20201207MartinJCannon

Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca, Megan Murphy, (416) 978-6122