Mental Health During COVID-19

To learn about coping mechanisms for stress and anxiety, join a webinar with internationally renowned psychologists Martin Antony, Anita DeLongis and Candice Monson. Moderated by Ryerson’s MLC director Irene Gammel and executive member Jason Wang. 4 pm ET. Free & open to all. RSVP admin@mlc.ryerson.ca for Zoom access. | @MLC_Research | mlc.ryerson.ca

Presented by Ryerson University's Modern Literature & Culture Research Centre.

mlc.ryerson.ca/news/ webinars/pandemic-webinar- series