Mental Health During COVID-19
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
To learn about coping mechanisms for stress and anxiety, join a webinar with internationally renowned psychologists Martin Antony, Anita DeLongis and Candice Monson. Moderated by Ryerson’s MLC director Irene Gammel and executive member Jason Wang. 4 pm ET. Free & open to all. RSVP admin@mlc.ryerson.ca for Zoom access. | @MLC_Research | mlc.ryerson.ca
Presented by Ryerson University's Modern Literature & Culture Research Centre.
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Community Events