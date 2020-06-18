Mental Health During COVID-19

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

To learn about coping mechanisms for stress and anxiety, join a webinar with internationally renowned psychologists Martin Antony, Anita DeLongis and Candice Monson. Moderated by Ryerson’s MLC director Irene Gammel and executive member Jason Wang. 4 pm ET. Free & open to all. RSVP admin@mlc.ryerson.ca for Zoom access. | @MLC_Research | mlc.ryerson.ca

Presented by Ryerson University's Modern Literature & Culture Research Centre.

mlc.ryerson.ca/news/webinars/pandemic-webinar-series

