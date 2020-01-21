Mental Health Film Series – Mystify: Michael Hutchence
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Singer-songwriter Michael Hutchence was a sensation as the enigmatic frontman of the Australian band INXS. Peeling away the myths surrounding the singer’s untimely suicide, Richard Lowenstein's documentary reveals how a life-altering brain injury led Hutchence on a tragic downward spiral into depression. 6:30 pm. Free. Reserve.
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2 View Map
Free
