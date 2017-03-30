Mercurial: Centennial students
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
Clare Allin, Kalel Anderson. Stephanie Bellefleur, Arminda Bulatao, Rachel Dougherty, Amberley Cohen, Morsal Ganji, Qatyana Greene-Michelin, Victoria Grzincic, Ayyappa Kumar, Komal Khuhro, Jesse Hall, Aldrich Ignatius, Gina Martin, Gabriella Mayers, Nicole Nguyen, Erika Pakis, Trishanna Robertson, Audrey Suarez, Liliana Vera, Benru Xie, Rabia Yasin, Steve Yoo, Mar 30-Apr 11, reception 6-9 pm Mar 30.
