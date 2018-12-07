Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa

to Google Calendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00

Woodbine Heights Baptist Church 1171 Woodbine, Toronto, Ontario M4C 4E1

Woodbine Heights Drama Club presents a live theatrical performance for all ages goes back to 4th century Turkey to discover the origin of St. Nicholas. Intergenerational cast. Live music, comedy, mystery and drama. Dec 7-9, Fri 8 pm, Sat 4 & 7 pm, Sun 11 am. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/731545970532600

Info
Woodbine Heights Baptist Church 1171 Woodbine, Toronto, Ontario M4C 4E1 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free
Stage
Theatre
647-547-0936
to Google Calendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa - 2018-12-07 20:00:00