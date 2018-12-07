Merry Little Christmas V: In Search Of The Real Santa
Woodbine Heights Baptist Church 1171 Woodbine, Toronto, Ontario M4C 4E1
Woodbine Heights Drama Club presents a live theatrical performance for all ages goes back to 4th century Turkey to discover the origin of St. Nicholas. Intergenerational cast. Live music, comedy, mystery and drama. Dec 7-9, Fri 8 pm, Sat 4 & 7 pm, Sun 11 am. Free.
