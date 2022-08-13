Meta and the Cornerstones, The Human Rights, DJ Chocolate

Concert. August 27 at 8 pm. $24.50 adv. Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor West. eventbrite.ca

The BEAT Network and Nufunk.ca present META AND THE CORNERSTONES Live in Toronto with THE HUMAN RIGHTS & DJ Chocolate

With varying ethnicity, religion, and musical influences, Meta & The Cornerstones’ sound is a melting pot rooted in diversity, strength, and unity. The band combines their creative influences from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean bringing togetherness, peace and understanding.Meta and The Cornerstones channels Roots Reggae while simultaneously breathing new life into the genre, thus creating what critics have called a “soul-pounding spiritual experience” during their live performances.

