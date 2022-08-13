Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Meta and the Cornerstones, The Human Rights, DJ Chocolate

Aug 12, 2022

Meta and the Cornerstones, The Human Rights, DJ Chocolate

10 10 people viewed this event.

Concert. August 27 at 8 pm. $24.50 adv. Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor West. eventbrite.ca

The BEAT Network and Nufunk.ca present META AND THE CORNERSTONES Live in Toronto with THE HUMAN RIGHTS & DJ Chocolate

With varying ethnicity, religion, and musical influences, Meta & The Cornerstones’ sound is a melting pot rooted in diversity, strength, and unity. The band combines their creative influences from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean bringing togetherness, peace and understanding.Meta and The Cornerstones channels Roots Reggae while simultaneously breathing new life into the genre, thus creating what critics have called a “soul-pounding spiritual experience” during their live performances.

facebook.com/events/513638983836585

Additional Details

Location Address - 529 Bloor St West, Toronto M5S 1Y5

Event Price - $24.50 adv

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Lee's Palace

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine