Warner Music
29
Aug

Metallica and Three Days Grace

by Warner Music
 
Encore Drive-In Nights Series concert. 9:30 pm. Ticket prices is per vehicle with no more than six people. $155. https://www.universe.com/onsales/metallica/events/metallica-presented-by-encore-drive-in-nights-newmarket-ontario-tickets-P14YS0

 

2020-08-29 @ 09:30 PM
 

893 Mt Albert Rd, Sharon, Ontario, Virtual Event
 

Stardust Drive-In
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 

Stardust Drive-In

 

Warner Music
