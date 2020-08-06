NOW MagazineAll EventsMetamorphosis: A Viral Trilogy

Metamorphosis: A Viral Trilogy

17
Aug

Metamorphosis: A Viral Trilogy

by
 
109 people viewed this event.

A pandemic inspired audio drama that charts the progress of a fictional global pandemic in Canada’s largest city through three fictional diaries. These audio-journals – from a 13-year old girl (Lucretia); a 30-year-old woman (Kerri); and an 86-year old senior (Nella) – are funny, intimate, and often fantastical. Aug 17 (https://www.tolive.com/metamorphosis), Aug 24 (http://summerworks.ca/programming/) and Aug 31 (https://csgrid.canadianstage.com/metamorphosis). The series is a co-presentation between TO Live, SummerWorks, and Canadian Stage.

The three diaries each run approximately 35 minutes. For the full impact of the sound and music, they are best listened to through headphones. Transcriptions for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences will also be available.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-17
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.