Metamorphosis: A Viral Trilogy

A pandemic inspired audio drama that charts the progress of a fictional global pandemic in Canada’s largest city through three fictional diaries. These audio-journals – from a 13-year old girl (Lucretia); a 30-year-old woman (Kerri); and an 86-year old senior (Nella) – are funny, intimate, and often fantastical. Aug 17 (https://www.tolive.com/metamorphosis), Aug 24 (http://summerworks.ca/programming/) and Aug 31 (https://csgrid.canadianstage.com/metamorphosis). The series is a co-presentation between TO Live, SummerWorks, and Canadian Stage.

The three diaries each run approximately 35 minutes. For the full impact of the sound and music, they are best listened to through headphones. Transcriptions for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences will also be available.