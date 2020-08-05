Method III Exhibition

NOW MagazineAll EventsMethod III Exhibition

08
Aug
-
22
Aug

by
 
Group exhibition of photography and paintings. Bau-XI and Bau-XI Photo galleries. Aug 8-22.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-08 to
2020-08-22
 

Location

340 and 350 Dundas W., Bau-XI Gallery
 

Venue

Bau-Xi Gallery
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Bau-Xi

 

