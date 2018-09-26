#MeToo & The Arts
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Join leaders in the arts community for an in-depth panel discussion on gender and power dynamics in the context of art institutions and the role that they play in light of the larger debate concerning art and artists during the time of the #MeToo, Time’s Up, and #AfterMeToo movements. 7 pm. Free. RSVP required.
Program includes post-event reception and access to the #MeToo & the Arts Installation.
