Metro Toronto Convention Centre Holiday Windows
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6
Metro Toronto Convention Centre kicks off the festive season with their first-ever holiday window display showcasing the work of 8 local artists whose pieces will be auctioned off at the end of the season with proceeds going to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank. Dec 11-Jan 14. Free.
Info
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6 View Map
Festive Season
Art