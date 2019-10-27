Experience exhibitions, talks and workshops with the Warsaw-based artists behind MI POLIN, the first Judaica company in Poland since the Second World War. Meet Helena Czernek and Aleksander Prugar and discover their surprising and inspiring story of making Jewish art in Poland today. Oct 27-Nov 10. Free.

Details at holocaustcentre.com/mi-polin

Presented by FENTSTER, the Miles Nadal JCC and the Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.