Life In Art Artist Talk
OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1
An "in conversation" style artist talk with senior faculty member Professor Michele White. Michèle White’s work explores – often through sources in literature – manifestations of the unconscious or the invisible in the visible world. Deeply attached to physical practices in art and hand production, the history and meaning of materials and processes are central to the artist’s visual practice, research, and teaching. 7 pm, Feb 27. Free.
Info
OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1 View Map
Free
Art