Mia Sandhu and Marigold Santos

Golden Girls by Mia Sandhu and hiwa-hiwalay by Marigold Santos, two concurrent exhibitions. Nov 21-Jan 2, 2021. Public viewing Nov 21. RSVP https://patelbrownappointments.as.me/sandhu-santos-public-opening

http://patelbrown.com

Location - Patel Brown

 

2020-11-21 to
2021-01-02
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Patel Brown

