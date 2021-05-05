NOW MagazineAll EventsMichael Kaeshammer

Michael Kaeshammer

Michael Kaeshammer

by
14 14 people viewed this event.

Flato Markham Theatre Live & Connected Boogie On The Blues Highway virtual performance with Randy Bachman, Colin James and others.  May 15 at 7 pm. $28. https://flatomarkhamtheatre.ca

Tickets includes a digital download of the performance.

 

Date And Time

2021-05-15 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-15 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.