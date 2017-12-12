Michael Phoenix-Greene

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Toronto poet Michael Phoenix-Greene will be reading selected poems and stories from his existing and upcoming collections. Michael Phoenix-Greene is the author of What Tempts Us to Tomorrow: 50 Lyric Works: Sonnets, Ballads, Songs. 7 pm. Free. Drop-in. No registration necessary. /torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT320468&R=EVT320468

Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Books
416-393-7703
