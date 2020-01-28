Michael Snow and Janine Marchessault

Google Calendar - Michael Snow and Janine Marchessault - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michael Snow and Janine Marchessault - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michael Snow and Janine Marchessault - 2020-01-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Michael Snow and Janine Marchessault - 2020-01-28 19:00:00

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario

Canadian artist and filmmaker Michael Snow screens his latest film, Cityscape, in conversation with Janine Marchessault, the film's commissioner and professor of Cinema and Media Studies in the Department of Cinema and Media Arts at York University. 7 pm. $8-$12.

This event is a part of the Urban Field Speakers Series. Tickets are available in advance through Eventbrite, with a limited number of tickets held for purchase at the door.

Info

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
