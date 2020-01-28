Michael Snow and Janine Marchessault
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario
Canadian artist and filmmaker Michael Snow screens his latest film, Cityscape, in conversation with Janine Marchessault, the film's commissioner and professor of Cinema and Media Studies in the Department of Cinema and Media Arts at York University. 7 pm. $8-$12.
This event is a part of the Urban Field Speakers Series. Tickets are available in advance through Eventbrite, with a limited number of tickets held for purchase at the door.
Info
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art