Michael Snow Film Screenings

Join Art Museum at University of Toronto for a free film screening of Michael Snow's Rameau’s Nephew by Diderot (Thanx to Dennis Young) by Wilma Schoen [1974]. This screening is part of Listening to Snow, an exhibition that brings together Michael Snow's experiments with sound in diverse media, on view at the Art Museum at University of Toronto until March 21, 2020.

Feb 22 and 29 at 1 pm. Mar 14 at 7 pm. Free.

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/listening-to-snow