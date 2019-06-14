Michael Toke
Mark Christopher Gallery 55 Clinton, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2Y4
Solo exhibition entitled: I once did mushrooms with Timothy Leary and learned nothing but regret.... Jun 14-Jul 14, reception 7-10 pm Jun 14.
The exhibition is a layered abstract video interview and layered and unresolved painting contemplations. The works meander through the thought process, each painting is worked back and front, some are minimal in resolve and others complicated. All works are abstract products of dispiriting thought.
