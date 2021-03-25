NOW MagazineAll EventsMiddlebrook Prize

The winner of the Middlebrook Prize for Young Canadian Curators will be announced March 30 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2021-middlebrook-prize-for-young-canadian-curators-award-presentation-tickets-143414090405

 

2021-03-30 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-30 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Other
 

Art

