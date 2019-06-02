Midtown Orchard Tour

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Toronto's first community orchard in a public park. Join the orchard tour to learn how to grow healthy and productive fruit trees. Enjoy free coffee, a bake sale, educational booths and raffle prizes. Located across from Eglinton West subway station. 10 am-noon. Free.

communityorchard.ca/2019/04/27/10th-anniversary // growingforgreen@gmail.com