Midtown Orchard Tour

Ben Nobleman Park 1075 Eglinton W, Toronto, Ontario

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Toronto's first community orchard in a public park. Join the orchard tour to learn how to grow healthy and productive fruit trees. Enjoy free coffee, a bake sale, educational booths and raffle prizes. Located across from Eglinton West subway station. 10 am-noon. Free.

communityorchard.ca/2019/04/27/10th-anniversary  //  growingforgreen@gmail.com

Ben Nobleman Park 1075 Eglinton W, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
