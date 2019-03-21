Migrant Rights In Canada: Resisting Racism, Seeking Justice

City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2

Annual IDERD* Community Forum hosted by Urban Alliance and Toronto and York Region Labour Council focusing on migrant justice. Speakers include Cyndy Baskin, Debbie Douglas, Kara Manso and Rupaleem Bhuyan. Challenging xenophobic narratives about refugees and migrants in politics and the media, and sharing stories of resistance. 7-9 pm. Free. Pre-register on eventbrite.com

*International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination

facebook.com/events/1265046916978062

416-703-6607
