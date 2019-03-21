Migrant Rights In Canada: Resisting Racism, Seeking Justice

Annual IDERD* Community Forum hosted by Urban Alliance and Toronto and York Region Labour Council focusing on migrant justice. Speakers include Cyndy Baskin, Debbie Douglas, Kara Manso and Rupaleem Bhuyan. Challenging xenophobic narratives about refugees and migrants in politics and the media, and sharing stories of resistance. 7-9 pm. Free. Pre-register on eventbrite.com

*International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination

