Migration In The Shadow Of A Pandemic

Among those worst affected by the pandemic are people on the move: refugees, asylum seekers and migrants. They live in difficult and dangerous conditions, and with limited access to health care. Many of them are far from home and their troubles are far from over.

Ahead of World Refugee Day (June 20), join Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) for an urgent conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on people on the move in the Americas. June 18 at 1 pm ET, Free.

