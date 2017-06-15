Miles For Mo

Spoke Club 600 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Bryan Bickell, NHL player, will be our guest speaker. After many years in the NHL and 3 Stanley cups, on April, 8 2017 at age 31, Bryan was forced to retire from his career due to MS. We look forward to an evening of stories, many great silent auction items, food and drinks! 7 pm. $50. All money raised will be donated to The MS Society of Canada. Pre-register.

