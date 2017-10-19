Mind Body Fitness Conference

to Google Calendar - Mind Body Fitness Conference - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mind Body Fitness Conference - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mind Body Fitness Conference - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mind Body Fitness Conference - 2017-10-19 00:00:00

Ramada Plaza Hotel 300 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario

Join a rich & diverse population of yoga enthusiasts, from seasoned teachers to first-timers and everyone in between at YogaFit's Mind Body Fitness Conference our Urban Yoga Retreat. 

What's offered:

  • yoga, wellness & fitness workshops
  • FREE morning yoga classes
  • yoga alliance accredited trainings
  • a boutique featuring YogaFit apparel & more. 

Oct 19-22. $349-$890.

https://buff.ly/2vFeuKh

Info
Health & Wellness, Personal & Professional Development
416-792-9492
