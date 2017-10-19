Mind Body Fitness Conference
Ramada Plaza Hotel 300 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario
Join a rich & diverse population of yoga enthusiasts, from seasoned teachers to first-timers and everyone in between at YogaFit's Mind Body Fitness Conference our Urban Yoga Retreat.
What's offered:
- yoga, wellness & fitness workshops
- FREE morning yoga classes
- yoga alliance accredited trainings
- a boutique featuring YogaFit apparel & more.
Oct 19-22. $349-$890.
Info
Ramada Plaza Hotel 300 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Health & Wellness, Personal & Professional Development