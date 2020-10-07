Canadian Opera Company digital program with panel discussion and live Q&A. Building on the success of the COC’s recent Music and Wellness programming, COC Composer-in-Residence Ian Cusson leads a panel discussion that explores the relationship between psychology, physiology, and musical experience. He is joined by a diverse panel of guests including music therapist Dr. SarahRose Black, Ensemble Studio singer Jamie Groote, physician Dr. Charles Limb, and Dr. Swathi Swaminathan, researcher at the Brain & Mind Research Institute. As active musicians themselves, they’ll offer a unique perspective into how the mind, body and music intersect.

October 14 from 7-8:30 pm ET. Free. http://coc.ca/MindBodyMusic