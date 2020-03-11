The University of Toronto's Department of Psychiatry presents an annual mental health fair that raises awareness and battles stigma by encouraging discussions about mental illness. This year’s event focuses on student and youth mental health. Speakers will include mental health experts, peer mentors and individuals with lived experience. Attendees can engage in self-care workshops and learn about support and advocacy organizations that exist on and off campus. March 11 from 9:30 am-4:30 pm. Free.

416-535-8501 ext. 34699 // mindfest.ca