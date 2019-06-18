Mindfulness And Zen Meditation

Breathing, relaxation and guided exercises for all levels and spiritual types. Weekly on Tuesdays, 6-7 pm. Free/pwyc. torontomind.eventbrite.ca

We welcome all religious and ethnic backgrounds, all gender identities and expressions, as well as all spiritual types and sensibilities, from those who simply want to achieve deep relaxation, manage stress, anxiety, and depression, to those who walk the path of spiritual growth. You decide what the meaning of your meditation is.