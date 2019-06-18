Mindfulness And Zen Meditation

to Google Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00

Centre Place 320 Richmond E #101, Toronto, Ontario M4A 1P9

Breathing, relaxation and guided exercises for all levels and spiritual types. Weekly on Tuesdays, 6-7 pm. Free/pwyc. torontomind.eventbrite.ca

We welcome all religious and ethnic backgrounds, all gender identities and expressions, as well as all spiritual types and sensibilities, from those who simply want to achieve deep relaxation, manage stress, anxiety, and depression, to those who walk the path of spiritual growth. You decide what the meaning of your meditation is.

Info

Centre Place 320 Richmond E #101, Toronto, Ontario M4A 1P9 View Map
Ongoing, Under $10
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-18 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-02 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-09 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mindfulness And Zen Meditation - 2019-07-16 18:00:00