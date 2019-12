by Jenna Harris (Buddies in Bad Times). Two women plunge themselves into a fantastical and tumultuous journey into their shared past in an attemptĀ to recapture the magic in their relationship. Previews from Mar 21, opens Mar 25 and runs to Apr 5, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $30-$40, some pwyc available.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/mine