Mini Pop Kids Live: Kids4Kids Fundraise Concert for SickKids
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
Family-friendly benefit concert with the Mini Pops in support of the hospital for SickKids. Jam-packed with kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest hits like Havana, Despacito, Shake it Off, and some fun surprise throwbacks for mom and dad. 1-3 pm. $30-$75.
Info
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
Kid-Friendly
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul