Mining, Injustice, And Women: Issues For Canadians

Discussion of abuse and injustice associated with Canadian-registered mining companies, including in sub-Saharan Africa. 1-3 pm. Free. RSVP at miningandwomen.eventbrite.ca

The Grandmothers Advocacy Network hosts Rachel Small (Mining Injustice Solidarity Network), Jim Davis (Kairos) and Erin Simpson (past Counsel, Canadian Network for Corporate Accountability) discussing Canadian global mining practices, impacts on women and families, and avenues to limit harm and increase corporate accountability.