Ministry Of Mundane Mysteries
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
SummerWorks and Outside the March present a phone-play series. This customized improvised narrative experience unfolds over a week’s worth of short daily phone calls, as our intrepid private investigators delve into your very own micro mystery using the investigative power of good conversation. Jun 1-29. Free. See website to register.
summerworks.ca/ministry-of-mundane-mysteries-summer-passport/
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Stage
Theatre