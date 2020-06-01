Ministry Of Mundane Mysteries

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

SummerWorks and Outside the March present a phone-play series. This customized improvised narrative experience unfolds over a week’s worth of short daily phone calls, as our intrepid private investigators delve into your very own micro mystery using the investigative power of good conversation. Jun 1-29. Free. See website to register.

summerworks.ca/ministry-of-mundane-mysteries-summer-passport/

mundanemysteries.com

Info

Stage
Theatre
