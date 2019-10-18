DanceWorks presents a multimedia work by BC Indigenous dance company Dancers of Damelahamid, choreographed by Margaret Grenier. Incorporating narrative, movement, song, performance and multimedia design, Mînowin describes how we clarify direction as we recover and reinterpret the teachings that define and redefine who we are, accessed through story, dance and song. Oct 18-19, Fri-Sat 8 pm. $36-$42.