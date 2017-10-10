Missing Maps Mapathon

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

Help map the most vulnerable places in the developing world so that international and local NGOs and individuals can use the maps and data to better respond to crises affecting the areas. 7-9 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Presented by Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders. Join us for a Mapathon, either in person or digitally via our online event.

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
