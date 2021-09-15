- News
Digital reimagining of Red Sky’s stage production for young people with musical additions by Indigenous music creators and TSO musicians. An unforgettable story of reconciliation, Mistatim, tells the story of a wild horse named Mistatim and the truest of friendships. Available online Oct 1-18. $20. https://www.redskytv.com/products/mistatim-for-home-family-viewing
