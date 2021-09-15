Election

Sep 15, 2021

Mistatim

Digital reimagining of Red Sky’s stage production for young people with musical additions by Indigenous music creators and TSO musicians. An unforgettable story of reconciliation, Mistatim, tells the story of a wild horse named Mistatim and the truest of friendships. Available online Oct 1-18. $20. https://www.redskytv.com/products/mistatim-for-home-family-viewing

Additional Details

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021
Mon, Oct 18th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

