NOW MagazineAll EventsMIX

MIX

MIX

by
7 7 people viewed this event.

Jamii, CORPUS in partnership with Canadian Stage present 4 nights of live-online experience combining dance & music. A different mix every night. March 3, 4, 5, and 6 at 7 pm. Free.

https://www.facebook.com/events/512364339747916

 

Date And Time

2021-03-03 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-06 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.