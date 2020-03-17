Mixed Doubles

March Break screening of the 2017 romantic comedy. Tamiko used to be a very good ping pong player as a child, but she is now twenty-eight years old and left the sport behind. Her mother Hanako had taught her how to play imposing discipline and regimen, but following the former's death the daughter had felt free by quitting the sport and instead leading an ordinary life. Japanese w/ s-t. 6:30 pm. Free.