Multimedia & collaborative audio-visual performances by David Jones, Sonya Stefan Carolyn Ellen, Man Made Hill, MC NTSC, Vallée, Anna Mayberry, Philip Baljeu, Coderre, Wolfcow and others. Sep 16-17, Sat 10 pm, Sun 9 pm. $15 per night, $25 for both. Advanced tickets available at Soundscapes and Rotate This (small transactional fees apply). Limited tickets available at the door.

facebook.com/events/509191366080323