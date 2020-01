Harbourfront Centre’s TORQUE series presents choreographies by Kyle Abraham, Trisha Brown and Keerati Jinakunwiphat. A.I.M. Artistic Director and choreographer Kyle Abraham blends classical, contemporary, hip hop and urban dance in five sensual and provocative works.

Feb 21-22, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Fri 12:30 pm. $20-$45.

harbourfrontcentre.com/torque/mixed-repertory-program