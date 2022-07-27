Mixtape Vol. 1

- News
MIXTAPE aims to offer a night of live music and partying through hosting a diverse selection of artists to the stage and DJs to keep the party engaged.
The first volume of our monthly party series features:
Native Other (DJ set)
and more special guests.
July 29. Doors at 10 pm. Opener @ 10:45 / Curt James @ 11:30 / Julian Thomas @ 12:30 / and Native Other spinning between and after bands. Tickets $10. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen West.
Location Address - 1150 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3
Event Price - $10