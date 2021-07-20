MIXTO Festival

Outdoor block party with musical performances by bands and DJs, custom visual art installations, food vendors, children’s activities and more. Music by DijahSB, Nino Brown, Blessed, John Orpheus, Moneka Arabic Jazz, Baque de Bamba and others. Aug 20, 21 and 22. $4.75-$73.08. All ages. Lynx Music 260 Emerson. http://www.mixtofestival.com