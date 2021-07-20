MIXTO Festival

COVID-19

Jul 20, 2021

Outdoor block party with musical performances by bands and DJs, custom visual art installations, food vendors, children’s activities and more. Music by DijahSB, Nino Brown, Blessed, John Orpheus, Moneka Arabic Jazz, Baque de Bamba and others. Aug 20, 21 and 22. $4.75-$73.08. All ages. Lynx Music 260 Emerson. http://www.mixtofestival.com

Additional Details

Location - Lynx Music

Date And Time
2021-08-20 to
2021-08-22

Location
260 Emerson

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Lynx Music

Event Tags

