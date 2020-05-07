MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Diversity, Migration, and COVID-19

Migration, Diversity, and COVID-19 are the focus of the Pandemic webinar discussion hosted by the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University. Moderated by Irene Gammel and Jason Wang, the event features Toronto writer and critic Randy Boyagoda, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration Anna Triandafyllidou, and professor of Social Justice Education Rinaldo Walcott. 4 pm. Free. Zoom room details will be emailed to registered participants the day of the event. RSVP. admin@mlc.ryerson.ca