The new season of exhibitions at MOCA Toronto features internationally renowned artists Shirin Neshat’s Land of Dreams, Jeffrey Gibson’s I AM YOUR RELATIVE, and Felix Gonzalez-Torres’s Summer, alongside Toronto based artists Debashis Sinha’s in the house’s endeepened wide gracious flow, and Maria Qamar’s Dhamakedar, Superstar!. On view March 10 – July 31, 2022.