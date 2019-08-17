MOCA Goes Dark: Night Visions
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Taking inspiration from the building's past as the site of legendary illicit dance parties, raves and punk gigs, this art and dance party offers artist-led interactive installations and activities on the ground floor. Dance among art with beats by DJ Lulu Wei on the blacklight dance floor. Doors 9 pm. $15, stu/members $10.
This party is presented with the exhibition An Index which features 24 artists from the inaugural Akin Studio Program.
facebook.com/events/491367495002352/
