MOCA Goes Dark: Night Visions

Taking inspiration from the building's past as the site of legendary illicit dance parties, raves and punk gigs, this art and dance party offers artist-led interactive installations and activities on the ground floor. Dance among art with beats by DJ Lulu Wei on the blacklight dance floor. Doors 9 pm. $15, stu/members $10.

This party is presented with the exhibition An Index which features 24 artists from the inaugural Akin Studio Program.

