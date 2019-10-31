Halloween night at the museum with live performances by Yves Jarvis and DJs Young Teesh & Rosbin. Costumes encouraged. 7-11 pm. $20, adv $10. showpass.com/mocaween

The first of regular themed art party curated by Josh Mcintyre and Talvi Faustmann where musicians and visual artists are invited to create an intimate avant guard experience for event attendees.