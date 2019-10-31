MocaWeen
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2
Halloween night at the museum with live performances by Yves Jarvis and DJs Young Teesh & Rosbin. Costumes encouraged. 7-11 pm. $20, adv $10. showpass.com/mocaween
facebook.com/events/542762576503723
The first of regular themed art party curated by Josh Mcintyre and Talvi Faustmann where musicians and visual artists are invited to create an intimate avant guard experience for event attendees.
Info
Museum of Contemporary Art 158 Sterling, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2B2 View Map
Halloween
Critics' Picks
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge