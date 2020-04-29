Modelface Comedy takes over the Toronto Comedy Scene

Toronto, Ontario

A group of Toronto comics are taking over the Modelface Comedy & Events Instagram for a live comedy show! Featuring Adam Christie, Harpreet Ess, Jess Salomon, Eman El Husseini, Steph Tolev and many more. April 29 from 8-10 pm ET.

Live streaming on Instagram on @ModelfaceComedy

The show is free but tips are appreciated and will be divided among all the comics on the show.

Virtual Event
