Modified-Free Movie Screening

The Big Carrot Natural Food Market and Canadian Biotechnology Action Network (CBAN) are proud to present a free community screening of Modified, a film about our right to know what’s in our food. In this documentary-memoir Aube Giroux questions why genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not labeled on food products in Canada and the United States, despite being labeled in 64 countries around the world. Q&A with filmmaker Aube Giroux and CBAN coordinator Lucy Sharratt following the film. Raffle prizes, non-GMO concession, and beer and wine. 6-9 pm.