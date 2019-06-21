Mojo Toronto Presents: Bobo & Friends, Iconic Pride Extravaganza!

The Rec Room 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9

Drag show and dance party featuring DJ Kitty Glitter and local DJs Frustra & Noku. Also starring Pornstar Skyy Knox, RuPaul's Drag Race S5 & ASS2 Drag superstar Roxxxy Andrews and local drag stars Ivory Towers, Helena Poi Son, Tay BoBo, Alexandher Brandy, Berlin & Quanah Style and more. Hosted by Scarlett BoBo.

June 21, drag show 8-10 pm, followed by meet & greet and dance party 10 pm-2 am. Show & party $40, party only $20. VIP Meet & Greet, Show, and Party: $65.

Tickets at shopthemensroom.com

